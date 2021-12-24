Maharashtra announces new restrictions

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday announced new restrictions in the state to contain the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19. The state government banned gathering of more than 5 persons in public places across the state from 9 pm-6 am.

Maharashtra has reported more than 100 Omicron cases. So far, India has reported 358 cases of the Omicron variant.

Earlier several other states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat had imposed night curfew. States like Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and others have imposed restrictions on celebrations and social gatherings ahead of Christmas and New Year.