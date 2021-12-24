Pope Francis calls for humility in his new Christmas speech

This Christmas season, Pope Francis encouraged Vatican cardinals, bishops and bureaucrats to embrace humility, claiming that pride, self-interest and the ‘glitter of our armour’ were perverting their spiritual life and compromising the church’s mission.

The Pope used his annual Christmas address, as he has in the past, to criticise Vatican officials for their perceived moral and personal shortcomings, slamming particularly those pride-filled clerics who ‘rigidly’ shelter behind Catholic Church traditions rather than seeking out the poor with humility.

Cardinals and bishops sat stone-faced as Francis lectured them in the Hall of Blessings, which was otherwise decked out in joyful glittering Christmas trees and poinsettias, as they have done in the past.