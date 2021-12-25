2 killed, 7 injured as Houthi missile hits Jazan in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: At least two people were killed and seven others were injured after a missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen hit Jazan in Saudi Arabia. The dead include a Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident. The injured include six Saudi nationals and one Bengali resident. 7 cars were destroyed and 2 homes were demolished in the attack.

Another Houthi projectile hit Najran in Saudi Arabia. The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia said it had destroyed an armed drone attempting to target Abha International Airport in Saudi.

Meanwhile, the Iran supported Houthi rebels alleged that a child and a woman were killed and 7 were injured in air strikes by Arab Coalition forces in Al Mahwit governorate in Yemen.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.