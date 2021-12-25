Indian-origin judge Narandran ‘Jody’ Kollapen appointed to South Africa’s highest judicial bench

Narandran ‘Jody’ Kollapen, who is of Indian origin, has been appointed to the Constitutional Court, South Africa’s highest judicial body. After a lengthy process of public interviews, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of 64-year-old Kollapen and Rammaka Steven Mathopo to the Constitutional Court on Friday.

Kollapen and Mathopo were among the five applicants recommended to Ramaphosa for the two vacancies. Both will take office from January 1, 2022.

Kollapen was interviewed twice before for a position in the Constitutional Court but was unsuccessful, despite serving two terms as an acting judge on the same court.

Kollapen and Mathopo, according to the Presidency, have distinguished careers in the legal profession and the judiciary. Kollapen began his legal career in 1982 when he was appointed to the high court as a judge, focusing mostly on public interest issues. He joined Lawyers for Human Rights in 1993 and later became its national director in 1995, serving the position until the end of 1996.