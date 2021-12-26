Austria recommends fourth vaccine shots for some

According to updated guidelines published on Thursday by the National Vaccination Board of Austria, the country should administer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine to some healthcare workers and other critical personnel, citing threats from the fast-spreading Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

However, it stated that there was insufficient scientific evidence to recommend that fourth shots to be administered more extensively.

‘In the event of an impending Omicron wave,’ the board stated, ‘a fourth vaccination’ can be administered in high-risk population such as exposed health care employees and in systemically vital locations six months after the third immunisation.’