Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin approved for emergency use in children aged 12-18

Amid the surge of Omicron cases in India, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given the approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in children between the age of 12 and 18, subject to specific conditions.

After deliberating Bharat Biotech’s EUA application, Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 of the CDSCO on October 12 recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Covaxin in the children between 12 -18 years of age, with certain conditions. ‘The CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee (SEC) have thoroughly analysed the data and have made favourable recommendations’, the vaccine maker had said.

‘Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has gained approval for emergency use in children aged 12 to 18’, the company wrote on twitter, yesterday. The tweet came minutes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that children between the age of 15 and 18 would start receiving Covid vaccinations from January.