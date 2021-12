Muzaffarpur: At least 6 people were killedand several others injured in a massive explosion that took place in a noodles factory in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Two other factories were also damaged in the boiler explosion.

The identities of the dead and injured are yet to be ascertained. The cause of the explosion is also could not be ascertained.

Also Read: 7 killed in bomb explosion at restaurant

5 fire brigade vehicles and police have reached the spot.