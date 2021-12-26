Dubai announces revised paid parking days, Floating Bridge closure timings

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced revised paid parking and floating bridge closure timings. RTA has announced the revised timings as the UAE will adopt a new workweek from the new year. Timings at government departments will change, with Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend. The new timings are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022.

Paid parking: The existing system shall remain in place until further notice. Parking will be free on Fridays and public holidays.

Floating bridge closure: From February 2, 2022, the new closure times of the Floating Bridge shall be from 10pm on Saturday up to 6am on Monday.

Customer service centres: The centres will remain open from Monday to Thursday, from 8am and to 7.30pm; and on Friday from 8am to 12 noon. They will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.