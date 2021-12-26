Taliban creates new police unit to protect educational institutions

The Taliban announced the formation of a new 170-member police unit dedicated to the security and protection of educational institutions, on Saturday. According to the statement released by the Ministry of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the personnel of the unit are members of the ministry’s Special Forces, trained in 313 central corps for 30 days.

‘The creation of a special unit to protect educational institutions was a must need’, said Lutfullah Khairkhaw, Deputy Minister of Higher Education. According to Taliban, the new unit was formed after people filed multiple complaints regarding the behaviour of Taliban associates who are now protecting these educational institutions. The new decision also comes at a time when public universities and high schools for girls are yet to reopen.