Covid vaccination for children aged 15-18: Registration to begin from Jan 1

New Delhi: Children in the age group of 15-18 will be eligible to register on the CoWIN platform January 1. CoWIN platform chief Dr R S Sharma said that they have added an additional (10th) ID card for registration – the student ID card, since some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards.

Emphasizing precaution in view of the rise in cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 25 announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including start of vaccination for children in 15-18 age group from coming January 3. In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister said the government was following scientific advice in the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said that the move to provide vaccination to children in the 15-18 age group is likely to aid in education normalization in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school-going children. ‘The government has decided that precautionary dose of vaccine will be started for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, 2022. Citizens above 60 years facing co-morbidities, they will have the option of taking precautionary dose on the advice of their doctor’, he added.

The Prime Minister informed that 61% of the adult population in the country had been given both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 90% of the adult population has got the first dose. India started the COVID vaccination drive on January 16 this year.