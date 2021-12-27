Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

A major Christmas weekend storm in Northern California and Nevada triggered whiteout conditions and shuttered vital routes amid blowing snow, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for many days.

A 70-mile (112-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80 was closed on Sunday from Colfax, California, to the Nevada state line, passing through the Lake Tahoe region. Other mountain routes were also closed by the California Department of Transportation, which warned drivers of poor visibility and slick conditions. ‘Expect major travel delays on all roads, today is the type of day to just stay home if you can. More snow is on the way too!’, the National Weather Service office in Reno, Nevada, said on Twitter.

Because of probable ‘widespread whiteout conditions’ and wind gusts of up to 45 mph, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for greater Lake Tahoe until 1 a.m. Tuesday.