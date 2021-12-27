PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs.11,000 Cr in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Himachal Pradesh to lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in the Mandi district on Monday. The 111 MW Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project, built at a cost of 2,080 crore, is one of the mega projects that will be launched today. The project is expected to generate over 380 million units of electricity per year, helping the state to earn revenue worth over 120 crore annually.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation for the Renukaji Dam project, which has been in the process for nearly three decades. Prior to the event, PM Modi presided over the second ground-breaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh global investors’ meet. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, the meeting is anticipated to encourage investment in the region by kicking off projects worth approximately 28,000 crore.