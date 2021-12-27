Terror attacks in India rose during pandemic year: US report

According to the data compiled by US State Department, India confronted more terror attacks in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020, than the previous year, with 37 % of these attacks reported from Jammu and Kashmir. Not just India, there were 10,172 terror attacks across 98 countries in 2020, 1,300 more than the incidents recorded in 2019.

In 2020, 679 terrorism-related incidents were reported in India, with 567 fatalities (2 % of global fatalities in terror attacks in 2020) and in 2019, country recorded 655 terror attacks. Last year, India was in the top 10 countries for most terrorism incidents. The US data also reveals that the states in India that witnessed the most terror attacks were Jammu and Kashmir with 257 incidents (37.8%), Chhattisgarh with 145 incidents (21.4%), and Jharkhand with 69 incidents (10.2%).

Among the other countries Afghanistan reported 1,722 terror attacks followed by Syria (1,322) and DR Congo (999).