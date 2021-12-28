Abu Dhabi issues new entry rules for visitors within UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has updated the entry rules for visitors within the UAE. According to the new entry rules, all vaccinated visitors entering the emirate for other parts of the UAE must show a green pass on Alhosn App. Unvaccinated passengers must have a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours. The new entry rules will come into effect from December 30.

The authority has also installed EDE scanners at all borders to rapidly detect potential Covid-19 cases. Anyone who shows signs of the virus will be asked to take a rapid antigen test. This test will be free of charge and the results will be handed to the individual in twenty minutes.