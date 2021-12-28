Sourav Ganguly tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Kolkata hospital

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. He developed a mild fever on Sunday and was quickly tested for the virus. He checked into the hospital after receiving a positive report on Monday evening.

According to family sources, there is no need for concern and his condition is stable. Medical experts advised 49-year-old Ganguly to avoid isolating at home and instead, get admitted to the hospital, possibly because of some pre-existing health conditions. According to a PTI report, he has been administered both doses of Covid vaccine.

After complaining of ‘chest discomfort’ in January this year, the BCCI president and former India captain was admitted to the hospital twice in quick succession. He was then admitted to Woodlands Hospital and underwent angioplasty at the time, and was believed to have recovered.

However, he had to have another angioplasty later that month, at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, and doctors confirmed afterwards that two stents had been placed. His brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.