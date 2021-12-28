Suicidal man rescued by police counselling; Posts suicide note on Twitter

The Mumbai crime branch Cyber Cell stopped a 30-year-old Virar man from committing suicide on losing his job due to pandemic lockdown.

The victim was kept engaged in chats and traced down hours after he wrote his suicide note tagging Mumbai police. The local cops appeared on his doorstep a few hours later, counselling him.

Around midday on Monday, a man (name withheld) sent Mumbai Police a suicide letter in which he described how he was upset after he lost his work due to the pandemic two months ago and he was forced to delve into the company money to pay his bills.

As soon as the tweet was posted, the Mumbai police responded to him by saying ‘Your life is too precious. There’s nothing that cannot be overcome. We request you to stay calm, let’s meet, discuss and resolve. Remember, you are priceless to your loved ones. Please DM contact. Let’s talk’.

Rashmi Karandikar deputy commissioner of police, cyber said, ‘As soon as we received the alert, we started tracking the victim, meanwhile, we engaged him in talks so that he wouldn’t take any extreme step and bought ourselves time. We tracked him down to Virar and alerted the local police which did the rest’.

The victim worked in an auto store in MIDC Andheri till October, when he was fired due to the lockdown. Instead of transferring the money into the corporate account, he allegedly utilised the customer’s money of Rs 37,746 to pay his rent and other costs. The employer terminated his October income and prior month’s bonuses after they caught his theft.

‘Now I don’t have anything to give them, they have taken a cheque from me and they are going to deposit it today, it will bounce and they will file a case against it. The owner wants to send me to jail and he will harass my family, once I get a job, I will return the money, but they have blacklisted me from the cooperates so that I won’t get a job. Now I have no other option, I have to die’, he wrote in the note.

‘His pending dues with his employer are almost the same which he owed to the company. while counselling the victim, we have also asked his former employer not to press the matter further’, a police officer said.