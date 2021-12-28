Two banks in UAE announce new workweek

Dubai: Two banks in the UAE has announced Sunday as holiday. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank said its branches would be closed only on Sunday. On Fridays, standalone branches will be open from 8am to 12pm, and mall-based branches will operate from 4pm to 10pm.

Mashreq Bank said it would adopt a Saturday-Sunday weekend. The branches of the bannk will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 3.30pm for customers, and 7.45am to 4pm for employees. On Friday, the customer hours are 7.30am to 12.30pm and 7.30am to 12.45pm for employees.

Earlier the UAE Central Bank had directed all banks to remain open six days a week, including Friday.