US- Russia security talks to start after holidays, says Russian FM

Talks between Russia and the US on Moscow’s demand for Western guarantees precluding Nato’s expansion into Ukraine will begin immediately after the New Year holidays, Russia’s top diplomat announced on Monday. Moscow submitted draft security documents earlier this month demanding that Nato refuse Ukraine and other former Soviet countries membership and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. Washington and its allies have refused to make such promises, but have stated that they are willing to talk.

‘It is with the US that we will carry out the main work of negotiations, which will take place immediately after the New Year holidays end,’ Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The demands in the proposed Russia-US security treaty and a security agreement between Moscow and Nato were prepared amid rising tensions over a Russian force buildup near Ukraine, which has fueled fears of an invasion. Russia has denied any plans to attack its neighbour, but it has demanded legal guarantees that would prevent Nato expansion and military deployment in the region.