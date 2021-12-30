‘Dravid brought a lot of calm and balance in the dressing room’: KL Rahul says after India’s Historic win in Centurion

Indian opener KL Rahul said on Thursday that the head coach Rahul Dravid has brought a lot of balance within the side and players want to learn as much as they can from the former skipper. KL Rahul, who scored a century in the first Test against South Africa, said that Dravid had made the visitors work hard in the nets before the game.

‘You want to sit with a great player like Rahul Dravid, you want to learn as much as possible from him for so many years’, Rahul said in the post-match press conference after the win in the first Test. ‘You talk about the art of batting, we are very lucky to have a guy like him in the dressing room, he has brought a lot of calm and balance in the dressing room. He focuses more preparation, he has made us work hard in the training and in the nets’, he added.

‘It’s a super super special year for Team India. The kind of achievements that we have gotten this year has been truly special and I think it will go down as one of the greatest years in Indian cricket history, especially Test cricket’, Rahul said. ‘The victory is a result of hard work and discipline. We have worked really hard as a team for a few years, and we are slowly starting to see results. Yes, the dressing room atmosphere is amazing at the moment. It is a great Test victory’, he added. The Indian opener termed the win over South Africa as complete team performance.

India clinched their first Test match in Centurion as they defeated South Africa at the SuperSport Park, Centurion by 113 runs. India has thus become the first Asian team to win a Test at the Centurion. This is also only the fourth Test win in South Africa in 21 attempts for India. India is now leading the three-match series by 1-0. The second match will be held in Johannesburg and the final Test will be in Cape Town.