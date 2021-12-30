State bans vehicle movement on New Year’s Eve

The Tamil Nadu police have banned vehicles from travelling on Chennai roads on New Year’s Eve. On January 1, the restriction will be in effect between 12 am and 5 am. In addition to the vehicle movement restrictions, curbs were announced on December 28 prohibiting celebrations in public places, including beaches.

In an appeal to citizens, the police have advised them to reach their homes before 12 am on December 31. Exceptions to this rule include essential and emergency services. Vehicle parking near the beaches also has been prohibited.

The movement of vehicles on the beach roads will also be prohibited from 9 pm on December 31. Police will be patrolling the city to look for any violations. Approximately 10,000 officers will be on duty.