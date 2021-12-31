‘Back to Basics’: Sushmita Sen gets back to work out post surgery

Actor Sushmita Sen has geared herself up to welcome the New Year with full zest as she returned to her workout session post her surgery last month. The actress who had undergone surgery, shared a photo from her gym in athleisure, which displayed her mirror image in an all-black outfit with white-and-pink sports shoes.

Sharing the pic, she captioned on Instagram, ‘#backtobasics #soitbegins #30thdecember #day1 I love you guys!! #duggadugga’.

Considered as one of the fittest Bollywood actors, Sushmita was plagued by deadly Addison’s disease- also called adrenal insufficiency in 2014. It is an uncommon disorder that occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough or produces too little cortisol and aldosterone. The ‘Aarya’ actor had revealed that she underwent surgery, last month on November 16. Sushmita didn’t delve much into the details of the surgery but came on Instagram live to reassure her fans that she was hale and hearty. She also addressed her illness in an interview and recalled that the years she battled Addison’s disease ‘were pretty traumatising’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of the crime thriller web series Aarya.