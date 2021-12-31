Registration for Vaccination of children begins tomorrow:  All you need to know

New Delhi: The registration for vaccination of Covid -19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years will begin on Co-WIN portal from tomorrow. Health Ministry has said that beneficiaries can also avail a walk-in registration facility. Vaccination for youngsters will begin from January 3.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin would be administered on children. All those aged 15 years or more (whose birth year is 2007 or before) will be able to register on Co-WIN. Time interval for second dose is fixed at 28 days.

Administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories will commence from 10th January.