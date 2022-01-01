45 journalists killed in 2021: media watchdog

According to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), 45 journalists were killed worldwide in 2021, adding it was ‘one of the lowest death tolls’ it has ever recorded.

Nine people were killed in Afghanistan, as the maximum number in any country, followed by eight in Mexico, four in India, and three in Pakistan. ‘While this decrease is welcome news, it is small comfort in the face of continued violence’, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said in a statement on Friday.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reported a comparable toll of 46 journalist killings two weeks earlier, calling it as its lowest-ever since starting its tallies in 1995. Media workers are ‘more often than not are killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power in their communities, cities and countries’ according to IFJ.

When looking at the geographic tally, Asia Pacific was the most deadly, with 20 deaths. The Americas followed as the second deadliest with 10, Africa with eight came third. Six journalists were killed in Europe, whereas just one was killed in the Middle East and Arab countries.

According to the International Federation of Journalists, ‘he risks associated with armed conflict have reduced in recent years’ as a result of less journalists being able to report on the ground.

Anthony Bellanger, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Journalists, repeated the organization’s support for a United Nations convention on journalist protection to ‘ensure accountability for journalists’ killings’.