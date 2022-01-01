Another emirate in UAE announces remote learning in new school term

Umm Al Quwain: Emergencies and Crisis Team in Umm Al Quwain announced that all private and public schools in the emirate will follow the online learning for the first two weeks of the new academic term that begins on January 3, 2022. Nurseries, however, will have in-person learning.

Umm Al Quwain is the second Emirate to adopt remote learning for students. Earlier, authorities in Abu Dhabi had announced the temporary shift to online-classes. Public schools across the UAE will go online as well.

Also Read: Gulf country announces fuel prices for January

Education regulators in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah had announced that the schools in the emirates would be returning to in-person classes in the new semester.