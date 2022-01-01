Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins 1 million UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat has become UAE’s first millionaire of 2022. Veqar Jafri, an Indian expat based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia won 1 million UAE dirhams in the weekly electronic draw of Big-Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle.

‘Big Ticket has changed many lives throughout the years and today they have changed mine’, Jafri said after receiving the call from Big Ticket host Bouchra. Jafri first purchased Big Tickets during the first week of December with one eye on the electronic weekly millionaire draw and the other on the grand prize of Dh25 Million on January 3.When he didn’t win the weekly draw, he decided to try his luck again and purchased two tickets on December 24.

Also Read: Gulf country shift to online learning in schools for one week

Jafri still stand a chance to win the mega Dh25 million grand prize, Dh2 million second prize or four other cash prizes on January 3. Earlier this month, Big Ticket had announced that one person would win Dh 1 million every week in December. The next weekly millionaire draw will be held on January 3.