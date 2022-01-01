Canon, the best-known camera brand, will no longer make DSLR cameras!

Canon, one of the best-known camera brands, will stop producing DSLRs. In a statement, the company confirmed the 1D X Mark III will be its last flagship DSLR camera. Canon has announced it will shift its focus to mirrorless DSLR cameras, which means it will stop producing flagship DSLR cameras.

Fujio Mitarai, CEO of Fujifilm, stated in an interview with the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun that the company would cease producing its flagship DSLRs within a few years. Canon’s SLR flagship model is known as the ‘EOS-1’ series. The first model appeared in 1989. According to current forecasts, 2020 will be the last model year for Canon’s EOS-1D X Mark III. ‘DSLRs are rapidly becoming obsolete in favor of mirrorless cameras. As a result, we are steadily shifting people to mirrorless cameras. As there is strong demand overseas for beginner and intermediate SLR cameras, we plan to keep developing and producing for the time being,’ he told the newspaper.

The Canon 1DX Mark III was unveiled in January at a price of (roughly Rs 4,84,789). The camera remains the most sought-after flagship camera for professional photographers. As stated in a company statement, Canon will no longer produce DSLR cameras except for flagship DSLR cameras such as the Mark III. A spokesperson addressed PetaPixel that the company wants to concentrate on mirrorless DSLR cameras. ‘We are considering an RF mount camera as our next flagship model’, the spokesperson said.

Canon has not yet announced when it will cease manufacturing its flagship DSLR cameras. According to the article, the broad details of Mitarai’s interview are accurate. ‘However, the exact dates for the completion of development of and termination of production of a flagship DSLR camera have not yet been confirmed,’ the spokesperson said. Nikon too has shifted its focus exclusively to mirrorless cameras. It has also stopped making flagship DSLR cameras. Nikon too may only launch mirrorless cameras rather than flagship DSLR cameras in the future.