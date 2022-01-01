CCI orders probe into Apple over alleged abuse of app market

Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday ordered a investigation into Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) business operations in the country, stating that the iPhone maker had broken certain antitrust regulations.

The order comes after a non-profit group claimed earlier this year that Apple was abusing its dominant position in the app industry by forcing developers to utilise its proprietary in-app purchase mechanism. ‘Together We Fight Society’, the complainant, alleged that Apple’s imposition of a 30% in-app fee for the distribution of purchased digital content, as well as other restrictions harms competition by increasing costs for app developers and customers, as well as acting as a barrier to market entry.

According to the CCI, Apple’s restrictions prima facie deny market access of potential app developers and distributors.

‘The Commission at this stage is convinced that a prima facie case is made out against Apple which merits investigation,’ it said. Apple did not respond to requests for comment.