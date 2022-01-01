China shows muscle power again ! MPs from India get threats of a different kind !

The Chinese Embassy has sent an angry message to Indian legislators who attended a meeting hosted by the Tibetan government in exile. There were 6 Indian MPs present at the meeting: Jairam Ramesh, Manish Tiwari, Sujeet Kumar, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Ramdas Athawale, and Maneka Gandhi. Zhou Yongsheng, Political Counsellor, Chinese Embassy to India, urged Indian MPs to refrain from engaging with ‘out-and-out separatist political groups and illegal organizations’.

After the 14th Dalai Lama rejected calls for Tibetan independence, the ‘Tibetan Government-in-Exile’ organization was established on May 29, 2011, and all articles related to the political duties of the 14th Dalai Lama and regents were repealed. Tibetans, who practice a unique form of Buddhism, suffered under communist China’s anti-religious laws. An uprising broke out in 1959 following years of scattered protests, and the Dalai Lama fled as Chinese troops crushed the uprising.

After the Chinese government abolished the Kashag on 28 March 1959, the Dalai Lama re-instituted the Kashag on 29 April 1959. The Tibetan diaspora and refugees support the Central Tibetan Administration by voting for members of its parliament, the Sikyong, and making annual financial contributions via the ‘Green Book’. It also receives international support from other organizations and individuals.

According to the document, India recognizes that the Tibet Autonomous Region is part of China’s territory, and Beijing ‘firmly opposes any anti-China separatist activities conducted by Tibetan independence forces’. Chinese diplomats have used wolf warrior diplomacy in the past and throughout the world, a global trend viewed as part of wolf warrior diplomacy.

The Tibetan government in exile has reacted strongly to the development. In a series of tweets, Tenzin Lekshay, Spokesperson of the Central Tibetan Administration, said, ‘Tibet issue is not an internal Chinese matter. Whatever happens in Tibet causes serious concern around the world’. It’s not the first time the Chinese embassy has sent such a letter, it did the same to MP Sujeet Kumar for taking part in a meeting organized by the Taiwan government in the past.