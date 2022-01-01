CoBRA commando martyred in encounter with Maoists

Raipur: A CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in an encounter with Maoists in Palachalma forest in Sukma distgrict, Chhattisgarh. Several Maoists are believed to be killed in the gun battle.

‘Constable Virendra Singh, belonging to CoBRA’s 208th battalion, suffered a bullet injury on his chest and was shifted to the CRPF’s field hospital in Kistaram. Preparations were being made to airlift him to Raipur for further treatment but he succumbed by then’, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

Earlier on Friday, a CoBRA commando was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Kistaram area in Sukma. The IED exploded during an encounter between CRPF and Maoists. On Thursday, a joint team of the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police recovered a 5-kg IED from Jagargunda area in Sukma district. The IED was destroyed shortly after it was recovered.