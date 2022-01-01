Explosion at fireworks factory: 4 killed , 2 injured

Sivakasi: 4 people lost their lives and 2 others were injured in a blast at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. Five sheds and a major portion of the store room was damaged in the blast. The victims were identified as S Kumar, P Periyasami, S Veerakumar and P Murugesan.

Preliminary investigation by the police and fire and rescue team has revealed that the blast had occurred in a shed where the chemicals were stored. Twenty units of the Fire Force are on site as the rescue operations are ongoing. A case has been registered by the police and an investigation is underway.