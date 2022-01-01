Germany shuts down three more nuclear plants

Germany has turned off three of its final six nuclear power plants as it works to complete its nuclear power phase-out and shift its focus to renewables.

Following Japan’s Fukushima reactor meltdown in 2011, when an earthquake and tsunami wrecked the coastal facility in the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986, the government chose to accelerate the phase-out of nuclear power.

E.ON and RWE’s Brokdorf, Grohnde, and Gundremmingen C reactors were shut down late Friday after three and a half decades of operation.