Germany urges G7 ministers to focus on recovery and climate protection

Germany plans to utilise its G7 presidency to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and increase efforts to improve climate protection, according to Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

In a tweet, Lindner stated, “Germany has taken over the G7 leadership for 2022 – the G7 countries stand for freedom, democracy, and progress.” “With this in mind, we must defeat the pandemic and accelerate global economic recovery,” he continued.

Lindner, the leader of the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), a junior partner in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party ruling coalition, said that he wants finance ministers and central bank governors to prioritise digitization and climate neutrality during their G7 talks.