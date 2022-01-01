‘Good news to consumers’: Price of LPG cylinder reduced

Mumbai: Giving relief to the consumers , the public sector oil marketing companies have reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders. The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was slashed by Rs 102.50. The new price will be effective from today.

The 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1998.50. Last month on December 1, prices of 19 Kg LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 100 bringing the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders to Rs 2,101 in Delhi which was the second-highest price of 19 kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder.

The oil companies revise the price of LPG Cylinders monthly all over the States and Union Territories in India. The price of domestic LPG cylinder rates was kept unchanged. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder is Rs 899.50.