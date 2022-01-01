India Meteorological Department predicts rain, snowfall in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted snowfall and rain in several states during January 4 to 7. Director General of IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that under the influence of an active western disturbance approaching north-west India, there could be rainfall or snowfall at most places over the western Himalayan region like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

‘A western disturbance is impacting Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, region. Under its influence, we are expecting scattered rainfall or snowfall over the region in the next 48 hours. From January 4, an active western disturbance will approach northwest India. Under its influence from January 4-7, there could be rainfall or snowfall at most places over the western Himalayan region like J-K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It will cause light to moderate rain or thundershower over plains of northwest India including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh’, said Mohapatra.

This western disturbance will move eastwards and its intensity will decrease but rainfall activity will expand towards eastern India.