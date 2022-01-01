Iran’s space launh ‘regrettable’ amidst nuclear talk, says France

France criticised Iran’s satellite rocket launch on Friday, calling it “all the more regretful” because nuclear talks with international powers were progressing, echoing US and German worries.

Iran announced on Thursday that it had sent three research gadgets into space using a satellite launch rocket, as indirect US-Iran negotiations took place in Austria to attempt to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

According to France’s foreign ministry, the satellite launch violated UN Security Council resolutions.

“These actions are all the more disappointing because they occur at a time when we are making progress in the Vienna nuclear talks,” the French foreign ministry stated.