Japan plans to assist building high-tech nuclear reactor for Bill Gates in Wyoming

The Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd are planning to collaborate with the United States and Bill Gates’ venture company to develop a high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming, the daily Yomiuri reported.

According to the report, which cited various unidentified sources, the parties will sign an agreement as early as January for JAEA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to supply technical support and data from Japan’s own advanced reactors.

In 2028, Gates’ TerraPower advanced nuclear power enterprise plans to open its Natrium reactor in Wyoming. The federal government of the United States will fund half of the $4 billion project.

Terrapower had been looking into the possibility of establishing an experimental nuclear facility with China National Nuclear Corp, but was obliged to look for new partners after Donald Trump’s government banned nuclear transactions with China.