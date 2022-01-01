KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against South Africa, Rohit Sharma unfit

The Indian board’s (BCCI) selectors announced on Friday that India opener KL Rahul has been named captain for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series in South Africa with newly appointed skipper Rohit Sharma still unavailable due to injury.

Rohit, who took over as India’s white-ball captain from Virat Kohli earlier this month, injured his hamstring during a training session in Mumbai ahead of the South Africa tour. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be vice-captain for the series. Mohammed Shami, another seamer has been rested, while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja remain unfit.

‘We decided that Rohit should work on his fitness with so much cricket. We had a good chat with Rohit and that’s the reason he is not going to South Africa and Rahul is captain’, Chetan Sharma, chairman of the selection committee, told reporters.

Squad:

KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj