Kollam: Man hacks wife to death in front of son

Kollam: A man stabbed his wife to death in front of their seven-year-old son in Kadakkal, Kollam on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Jincy, and her husband Deepu is under police custody.

The couple were living separately for the past month. In the evening, Deepu arrived at Jincy’s house and attacked her using a machete. Deepu also tried to attack the child when he intervened to stop him, who then ran to the nearby junction and informed the natives.

Jincy was rushed to a hospital nearby, but was declared brought dead. Jincy reportedly had 25 wounds on her body. Deepu fleed from the location on a bike and later surrendered to the police. Jincy was a supervisor in a private cashew nut processing factory, and the couple had two children. The second child was at Deepu’s house during the attack.