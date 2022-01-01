Maharashtra BJP leader Pankaja Munde tests positive for Omicron

Mumbai: BJP National Secretary Pankaja Munde tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid 19. Her recent medical report suggests that she has tested positive for the new variant. Her son had also tested positive for Covid-19 today.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 6,347 new Covid-19 cases. Thus, the overall infection tally in the city has surged to 7,91,457. Maharashtra reported six new cases of Omicron – all from Pune. The state has so far recorded 460 cases of Omicron.