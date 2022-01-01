Man accidentally kills his own daughter after mistaking her for an intruder

A shocking incident occurred in the United States as a father shot and killed his own 16-year-old daughter because he mistook her for an intruder, authorities announced Thursday (December 30). According to the media reports, the incident occurred around 4:30 am on Piper Bend Drive in Canal Winchester on Wednesday.

It was reported to police that her mother called emergency services after the incident and said that her daughter was on the garage floor. According to her, her father mistakenly shot her after mistaking her for an intruder. According to the Columbus Dispatch newspaper, the parents were furious and could be heard constantly pleading for their daughter to wake up. An audio recording of the call was obtained by the newspaper. A girl named Janae Hairston was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died shortly thereafter.

‘We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and our thoughts, prayers, and support are with them. We are saddened by this tragic loss and will make every effort to help students and families cope,’ said Hairston’s school district, in a note to parents published by the local press. The shooting incident on Thursday was about a kilometer away from where three other people – aged six, nine, and 22 – were killed on December 7. Reports have stated that the two youngest victims were students in Hairston’s school district in Columbus, Ohio’s capital.

According to the newspaper, 2021 is likely to be one of the deadliest years in the city’s history for shootings and homicides. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence has risen sharply in the United States, where gun rights are heavily debated, but largely protected by the constitution. Gun Violence Archive reports that over 44,000 people have died from gun violence in the United States this year, including suicides, of which 1,517 were minors.s.