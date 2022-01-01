Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata at paint godown

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Kaikhali area, near Kolkata Airport on Saturday. Paint, thinner and other related items were stored in the godown. The fire had also spread to a neighbouring hosiery factory. No injury has been reported so far.

18 fire tenders are on site as the fire fighting operations are ongoing. NDRF personnel have also arrived at the spot. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire.