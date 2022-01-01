New Year celebrations around the world gets dampened by Omicron

The Omicron coronavirus strain significantly affected New Year’s celebrations around the world, with Paris cancelling its firework display, London demoting its to televisions, and New York City limiting the size of its famed Times Square ball drop.

At the stroke of midnight, the illuminated ball made of Waterford crystal panels dropped down its poll in Times Square, with only 15,000 onlookers were allowed into the official viewing area, less than the customary 58,000.

The currently available immunization brought hope a year ago that the COVID-19 pandemic will be under control by the start of 2022. Instead, Omicron’s unexpected entrance has resulted in an increase in COVID-19 cases all around the world.

Infections reached a new high over the past seven days, with an average of slightly over a million cases recorded per day between December 24 and 30, up 100,000 from the previous high on Wednesday. Deaths, on the other hand, have not increased in tandem, raising hopes that the new version is less dangerous.