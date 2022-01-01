Nifty, Sensex close out 2021 with best gains in four years

Even as valuation concerns and a rampaging new coronavirus variant brought in some caution towards the year end, Indian shares locked in their best year since 2017, fueled by an economic recovery from the pandemic-driven slump and infusion of massive liquidity.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose % to 58,253.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.87 % to 17,354. For the year, the NSE and BSE indexes rose by 24% and 22%, respectively.

In 2021, India’s blue-chip Nifty 50 was one of Asia’s best performers, outperforming the MSCI World Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which rose 17 %. On Friday, the Nifty bank (.NSEBANK) and metals (.NIFTYMET) indexes saw the biggest gains, rising 1.2 % and 1.9 % respectively.