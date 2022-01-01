RRR release date postponed amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Mumbai: Director SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated period action film RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) has been postponed once again amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country and concerns over the new Omicron variant. The Telugu-language film with Ram Charan and Jr NTR on lead roles, was scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on January 7, and the news of being delayed comes just six days ahead of its release in theatres and before the grand promotional activities being carried out across the country.

The decision to defer the release date was announced on the official Twitter account of RRR film. ‘Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love #RRRPPostopened #RRRMovie,’ the tweet read.

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

In an accompanying statement, the makers said they are ‘forced’ to not release the movie as theatres are being shut in many states across the country. ‘Inspite our relentless efforts some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL’, it added.

The release date of RRR has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Kumram Bheem (Jr NTR). Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

RRR is the second movie to be delayed due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey was pulled from its scheduled release date of December 31.