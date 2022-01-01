Samajwadi Party founder joins BJP ahead of UP elections

The Samajwadi Party suffered a fresh blow on Friday when Shatrudh Prakash, a founding member and Varanasi MLC, defected to the BJP. On July 6, 2022, Prakash’s tenure in the Upper House of UP’s legislature was set to end. Upon joining the saffron outfit, Prakash said his politics had been anti-Congress from the start.

Swatantra Dev Singh, the UP BJP chief, welcomed Prakash to the party. Also, the Yogi Adityanath government was lauded for stamping out organized crime and criminals in east UP. According to Swatantra Dev Singh, Prakash joining BJP will strengthen the party.

The defection of Prakash to BJP could help the saffron brigade convey the message that BJP was further strengthening its grip on Varanasi, the parliamentary seat of PM Modi and Prakash’s four-term seat, and the surrounding districts ahead of the UP assembly polls.