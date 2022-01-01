Saudi to impose 1000 Riyal as fine for not wearing mask

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian government has announced that it will impose heavy fine on people who violate Covid-19 safety measures and preventive protocols.

According to the new guidelines issued, a fine of 1,000 Saudi riyals will be imposed on those who do not wear face masks in public places. The fine will be doubled if the violation is repeated, reaching a maximum amount of 100,000 riyals.

Also Read: Two killed in landslide in mine, several feared trapped

Earlier on Wednesday the Saudi government had announced that it is mandatory to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines in all indoor and outdoor areas. The decision was made by the country’s health authorities due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.