Security forces neutralized a terrorist in encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed today in an encounter with the security forces in the Jumagund area of Kupwara district. The encounter started this evening is still going on. The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

Earlier on Friday, three terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in an encounter at the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, as per the data released by the Jammu and Kashmir police, a total of 171 terrorists were killed in the year 2021 of which 19 were Pakistani terrorists. Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Kashmir Police revealed that the number of active terrorists in the region has come down to less than 200 and that of active local terrorists has reduced to less than 100, for the first time in history.