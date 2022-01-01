DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Six including three women killed, 18 injured in road accident

Jan 1, 2022, 10:41 pm IST

Medininagar: 6 labourers, including 3 women, were killed and 18 others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a truck. The accident occurred in Hariharganj in  Palamu district, Jharkhand.

The agricultural labourers were returning to their home after harvesting paddy in Sihudi village in neighbouring Bihar.

Three labourers died on the spot and three others, all women, died during treatment. 12 labourers are being treated at the Hariharganj Community Health Centre and 6 other labourers who sustained serious injuries have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

