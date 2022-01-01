Six killed in heavy rainfall

Muscat: Six people lost their lives in Oman due to the heavy rainfall. The authorities in the country said that the rainfall caused by the low pressure trough will continue till Wednesday

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) informed that the weather is expected to be cloudy over the governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Buraimi, Al Dahirah, Al Dakhliya, South Al Sharqiya and North Al Sharqiya.

The agency in its latest weather bulletin said that moderate sea conditions along most of the Sultanate coastline with a maximum wave height of 2.0 metres and rough seas during thundershowers along the coastal areas of Musandam Governorate and Oman Sea coasts with maximum wave height of 3 metres are expected.