Ten people celebrated ‘New Year in space’ at once for the first time in history

On Saturday, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced that seven people celebrated the new year on the International Space Station (ISS) and three on the Chinese station Tiangong, making it the most ‘packed’ time ever in space. The year 2022 was celebrated by ten Earthlings in near-Earth orbit: seven on the International Space Station and three on the Tiangong Space Station in China. Roscosmos said in a statement. ‘This was the most crowded New Year’s celebration ever observed in orbit,’ Roscosmos said in a statement.

Over the past 21 years, 83 astronauts and cosmonauts have spent New Year’s Eve on the International Space Station (ISS), with several making the trip more than once. Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov spent four New Years in orbit: 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2022. In the International Space Station, astronauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov work with NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hai, Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari, Kayla Barron, and ESA astronaut Mathias Maurer. In the Tiangong space station, Hai Zhigang, Wang Yaping, and Ye Guangfu work.

Holidays in space were relatively uncommon in the early years of the space program, which made them all the more memorable. In 1977-1978, Yuri Romanenko and Georgy Grechko were the first cosmonauts to celebrate the New Year in space. Holiday celebrations in space became more common as space travel increased. After the Soviet Mir space station was launched in 1986, New Year’s Eve became a regular occurrence: Let’s say 12 crews spent New Year’s in space!